JT Stratford LLC Boosts Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

JT Stratford LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the quarter. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter worth about $32,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 141.3% in the first quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 213.3% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 55.4% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $278.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $297.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $328.97. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.11 and a fifty-two week high of $553.86. The company has a market cap of $82.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.20, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -1.53.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 27.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

ZM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $398.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $495.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $450.00 price target on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $373.26.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.03, for a total transaction of $990,603.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Ryan Azus sold 2,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.93, for a total value of $625,923.48. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 38,069 shares in the company, valued at $10,656,655.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 193,498 shares of company stock worth $64,327,164. Company insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

