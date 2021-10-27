JT Stratford LLC Boosts Stock Position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

JT Stratford LLC lifted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the quarter. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AY. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 254,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,340,000 after purchasing an additional 45,162 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 242,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,029,000 after buying an additional 18,904 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 480,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,894,000 after buying an additional 13,643 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vancity Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,766,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

AY opened at $37.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.06 and a beta of 0.68. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 12 month low of $28.93 and a 12 month high of $48.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.91 and a 200 day moving average of $37.30.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $375.99 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,433.33%.

AY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.14.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

