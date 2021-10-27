JT Stratford LLC Purchases 282 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

JT Stratford LLC grew its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 432,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $149,625,000 after purchasing an additional 10,447 shares during the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 475.6% in the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 37.4% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the second quarter worth approximately $1,381,000. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Biogen alerts:

Several research firms have commented on BIIB. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Biogen in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $399.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Biogen from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays cut their price target on Biogen from $395.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Truist lowered their price objective on Biogen from $647.00 to $502.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Biogen from $442.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.49.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $271.12 on Wednesday. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.25 and a twelve month high of $468.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $311.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 EPS for the current year.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.