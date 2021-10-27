JT Stratford LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

JT Stratford LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 35.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $1,023,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $2,914,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of VOO stock opened at $419.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $407.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $395.78. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $296.37 and a 12 month high of $421.53.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.