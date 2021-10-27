JT Stratford LLC Sells 130 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

JT Stratford LLC trimmed its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,626 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in International Business Machines by 22.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,082,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,610,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,318 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 29.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,609,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $675,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,572 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 378.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,127,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,408,000 after purchasing an additional 891,596 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 32.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,623,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,876,000 after acquiring an additional 883,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $99,988,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $127.13 on Wednesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $105.92 and a 1 year high of $152.84. The stock has a market cap of $113.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IBM. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Societe Generale raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $176.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.43.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

