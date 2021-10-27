Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Gap Up to $27.49

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.49, but opened at $28.42. Juniper Networks shares last traded at $29.02, with a volume of 49,743 shares.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JNPR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded Juniper Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. MKM Partners upgraded Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.51 and a 200-day moving average of $27.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.83.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 8.78%. Juniper Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $156,599.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $283,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,120 shares of company stock worth $599,017 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,256,643 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,018,969,000 after purchasing an additional 280,693 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,368,476 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $392,978,000 after acquiring an additional 301,383 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Juniper Networks by 15.1% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,277,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $209,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,003 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,543,768 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $178,626,000 after purchasing an additional 456,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,090,666 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $166,579,000 after purchasing an additional 868,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

