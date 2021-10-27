Juva Life Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUVAF) Short Interest Up 1,211.4% in October

Juva Life Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUVAF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,900 shares, an increase of 1,211.4% from the September 30th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 841,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Juva Life stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.27. 149,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,875. Juva Life has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $2.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.46.

Juva Life Company Profile

Juva Life Inc engages in the cultivation, research, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of medical and recreational cannabis products in California. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

