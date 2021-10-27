Juva Life Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUVAF) Short Interest Up 1,211.4% in October

Juva Life Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUVAF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,900 shares, an increase of 1,211.4% from the September 30th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 841,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of Juva Life stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.27. 149,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,875. Juva Life has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $2.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.46.
Juva Life Company Profile
