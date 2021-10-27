Keep3rV1 (KP3R) Reaches Market Cap of $73.31 Million

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 27th. Keep3rV1 has a total market cap of $73.31 million and approximately $13.23 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Keep3rV1 has traded up 16.7% against the dollar. One Keep3rV1 coin can currently be bought for $366.56 or 0.00621956 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00050770 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $123.77 or 0.00209193 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004969 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.64 or 0.00099111 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Keep3rV1 Profile

Keep3rV1 (KP3R) is a coin. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 coins. Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @AndreCronjeTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Keep3rV1’s official message board is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a . Keep3rV1’s official website is keep3r.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs.Disclaimer: Keep3r Network is still under audit.These contracts have been audited and reviewed, that does not mean that bugs can’t/won’t be present.For more detailed information on Keep3r Network, see Medium and Github. “

Keep3rV1 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep3rV1 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Keep3rV1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

