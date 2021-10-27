Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $10.38 Million Stake in First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 400,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,832 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of First Western Financial worth $10,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 140.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Western Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First Western Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MYFW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Western Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded First Western Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

In other First Western Financial news, Director Mark L. Smith sold 3,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $101,383.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Scott C. Wylie sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $656,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 784,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,597,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,706 shares of company stock worth $758,612. 22.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Western Financial stock opened at $29.19 on Wednesday. First Western Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.42 and a 12 month high of $31.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.89. The company has a market cap of $233.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.86.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. First Western Financial had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 24.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Western Financial, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About First Western Financial

First Western Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth managements services. It operates through the following business segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment consists of operations relating to its fully integrated wealth management business.

