Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $8.88 Million Stock Holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 34.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,753 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.27% of Atkore worth $8,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Atkore during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Atkore by 41.0% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Atkore by 59.1% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Atkore during the second quarter worth approximately $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATKR opened at $93.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.58. Atkore Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $102.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 2.53.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $853.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.41 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 85.22% and a net margin of 17.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 121.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share.

In related news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 54,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.13, for a total value of $4,891,632.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $471,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Atkore from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Atkore from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical Raceway; and Mechanical Products and Solutions (MP&S) segments. The Electrical Raceway segment manufactures products that deploy, isolate, and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the power source to the final outlet.

