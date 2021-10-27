Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 516,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,596 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of Cloudera worth $8,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLDR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Cloudera by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 14,214 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Cloudera by 441.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 527,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,418,000 after purchasing an additional 429,920 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cloudera by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,623,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,099,000 after purchasing an additional 246,685 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Cloudera by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 241,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 80,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Cloudera by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,854,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,575,000 after purchasing an additional 841,000 shares during the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Cloudera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

NYSE CLDR opened at $15.99 on Wednesday. Cloudera, Inc. has a one year low of $9.34 and a one year high of $19.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -34.02 and a beta of 1.11.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $236.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.86 million. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 15.73% and a negative return on equity of 2.59%. Cloudera’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 14,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total transaction of $227,990.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Mick Hollison sold 110,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $1,755,408.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 424,447 shares of company stock valued at $6,762,399 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cloudera, Inc engages in the provision of data management and analytics software solutions. It operates through Subscription, and Services segments. It offers data hub, data warehouse, machine learning, dataflow, and Hortonworks data platform.The company was founded by Amr A. Awadallah, Christophe Bisciglia, Michael Olson and Jeffrey Hammerbacher in June 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

