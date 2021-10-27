Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 514,385 Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) by 54.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 432,266 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 514,385 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $9,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Evolent Health by 3.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in Evolent Health by 3.5% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 29,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Evolent Health by 1.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 65,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Evolent Health by 12.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Evolent Health by 7.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Evolent Health news, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 3,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $80,546.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Seth Blackley sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $4,479,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 300,648 shares of company stock worth $8,336,931. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EVH stock opened at $29.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.90 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.87 and its 200 day moving average is $22.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.44 and a 52-week high of $34.60.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $222.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.97 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.38%. Analysts anticipate that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EVH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Evolent Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Evolent Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.60.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

