Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 8,983 Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,607 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,983 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.45% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $9,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 392,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,332,000 after acquiring an additional 7,215 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 15.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,321,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,328,000 after acquiring an additional 177,734 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 22,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 30.6% during the second quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 4,858 shares during the period. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:SASR opened at $48.16 on Wednesday. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.80 and a 1-year high of $49.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.17.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 41.01%. The firm had revenue of $131.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.13%.

In other news, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 3,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $153,990.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,254,735.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

