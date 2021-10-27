Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 9,525 Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 119,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,525 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Spire were worth $8,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spire by 6.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 507,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,659,000 after acquiring an additional 29,675 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Spire by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,630,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,956,000 after buying an additional 25,967 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Spire by 16.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 40,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after buying an additional 5,861 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Spire by 11.1% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 129,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,385,000 after buying an additional 13,020 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Spire during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,267,000. 83.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SR has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Spire from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho raised shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.88.

NYSE SR opened at $65.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.43 and a 200 day moving average of $70.75. Spire Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.66 and a 1 year high of $77.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $327.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.39 million. Spire had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 10.87%. Research analysts expect that Spire Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.85%. This is an increase from Spire’s previous dividend of $0.62. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is 69.15%.

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

