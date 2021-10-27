Kennedy-Wilson (KW) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Kennedy-Wilson to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.06). Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 86.79% and a return on equity of 41.92%. The business had revenue of $108.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.26 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Kennedy-Wilson to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of KW opened at $22.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.13. Kennedy-Wilson has a 12 month low of $12.77 and a 12 month high of $22.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.37%.

In other news, CEO William J. Mcmorrow bought 100,000 shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.10 per share, with a total value of $2,110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kennedy-Wilson stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) by 335.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 257,344 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.24% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $6,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Kennedy-Wilson from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet raised Kennedy-Wilson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kennedy-Wilson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.

