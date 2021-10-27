Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect Keurig Dr Pepper to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Keurig Dr Pepper has set its FY 2021 guidance at $1.582-$1.610 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 13.49%. On average, analysts expect Keurig Dr Pepper to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KDP stock opened at $34.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.69. Keurig Dr Pepper has a twelve month low of $26.67 and a twelve month high of $37.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Keurig Dr Pepper announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, October 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KDP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

In other news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $1,349,495.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Justin Whitmore purchased 1,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.34 per share, with a total value of $35,198.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

