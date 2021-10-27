KeyCorp Downgrades Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) to Sector Weight

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) was downgraded by equities researchers at KeyCorp from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, raised shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.44.

NYSE THO opened at $102.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 2.35. Thor Industries has a 52-week low of $78.64 and a 52-week high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.35.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The construction company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 21.69%. Thor Industries’s revenue was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Thor Industries will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in Thor Industries by 133.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in Thor Industries by 4.0% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Thor Industries by 8.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Thor Industries by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Thor Industries by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

