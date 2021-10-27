KeyCorp Increases Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target to $187.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $180.00 to $187.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.03% from the company’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Celanese’s Q4 2021 earnings at $5.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $18.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $16.75 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CE. Barclays increased their price target on Celanese from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Celanese from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Celanese from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Celanese from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Celanese in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celanese currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.63.

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $171.51 on Monday. Celanese has a one year low of $109.14 and a one year high of $173.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.79 and its 200 day moving average is $156.74.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.07. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 36.01%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Celanese will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Celanese by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,835,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,187,914,000 after purchasing an additional 212,420 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Celanese by 6.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,677,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $860,642,000 after purchasing an additional 363,633 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Celanese by 15.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,527,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $534,800,000 after purchasing an additional 477,620 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Celanese by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,926,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $291,154,000 after purchasing an additional 30,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Celanese by 15.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,381,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,377,000 after purchasing an additional 189,875 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

