KeyCorp Lowers Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target to $70.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $81.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the social networking company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TWTR. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twitter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Shares of TWTR opened at $61.43 on Wednesday. Twitter has a one year low of $38.93 and a one year high of $80.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.02 billion, a PE ratio of 130.70 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Twitter will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,446 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $720,774.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.86, for a total transaction of $142,945.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,662 shares of company stock worth $7,495,534 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWTR. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,021,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Twitter by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,795 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Twitter by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Twitter by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,602 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $20,909,000 after buying an additional 34,133 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 16,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

