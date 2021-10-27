KeyFi Price Tops $1.07 (KEYFI)

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded 167.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 27th. During the last week, KeyFi has traded up 194% against the U.S. dollar. One KeyFi coin can now be bought for approximately $1.07 or 0.00001822 BTC on major exchanges. KeyFi has a market cap of $2.88 million and $409,410.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00070526 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 41.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.73 or 0.00070904 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.45 or 0.00095919 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $59,028.03 or 1.00292382 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,956.66 or 0.06722623 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002587 BTC.

About KeyFi

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

KeyFi Coin Trading

