Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, October 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3325 per share by the energy company on Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This is an increase from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Kimbell Royalty Partners has raised its dividend payment by 3.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 400.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Kimbell Royalty Partners to earn $0.53 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 143.4%.

KRP stock opened at $15.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $937.58 million, a P/E ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.88. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a twelve month low of $5.78 and a twelve month high of $15.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.59 and a 200-day moving average of $12.19.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.05). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 86.40%. The firm had revenue of $25.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.91 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the second quarter worth about $248,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 21.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,988 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 19,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 96.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,841 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after acquiring an additional 173,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.02% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

