Kin and Carta (LON:KCT) PT Raised to GBX 370 at Peel Hunt

Kin and Carta (LON:KCT) had its target price upped by Peel Hunt from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 370 ($4.83) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. Peel Hunt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 385 ($5.03) price objective on shares of Kin and Carta in a research note on Tuesday.

LON KCT opened at GBX 271 ($3.54) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 279.41 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 235.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.19. Kin and Carta has a 52 week low of GBX 75 ($0.98) and a 52 week high of GBX 315 ($4.12). The company has a market capitalization of £467.36 million and a P/E ratio of -17.83.

Kin and Carta plc provides digital transformation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company helps its clients to invent, operate, and market digital products and services. It offers tech and data-led management consulting services; software engineering and product design services; and digital marketing and customer connected services.

