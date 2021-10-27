Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) PT Lowered to $42.00 at Citigroup

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on KC. Nomura Instinet reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Nomura cut Kingsoft Cloud from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kingsoft Cloud has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of KC stock opened at $25.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of -47.14 and a beta of 1.91. Kingsoft Cloud has a 1-year low of $23.81 and a 1-year high of $74.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.58 and a 200 day moving average of $34.15.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $336.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.16 million. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.07%. Research analysts anticipate that Kingsoft Cloud will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,181,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114,186 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,454,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,938,000 after buying an additional 167,292 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,091,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,693,000 after buying an additional 1,808,395 shares in the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD increased its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 3,481,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,112,000 after buying an additional 225,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 145.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,081,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,545,000 after buying an additional 1,826,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

