KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.20.

KKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

NYSE KKR opened at $76.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.65 and a 12-month high of $77.04.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.22. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 54.36%. The business had revenue of $739.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 32.58%.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,073,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $368,185,396.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 162.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter worth about $42,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 624.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

Read More: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.