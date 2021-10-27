Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.500-$4.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.010. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE KNX opened at $55.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1-year low of $37.07 and a 1-year high of $57.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.04.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.23. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 14.65%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.91.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael K. Liu sold 2,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $113,564.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at $84,879.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,810,419 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

