Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) Given a €52.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) has been assigned a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

PHIA has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.90 ($48.12) price objective on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €48.26 ($56.78).

Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a twelve month high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

