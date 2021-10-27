Kryll 1-Day Volume Reaches $21.11 Million (KRL)

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded 65.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. In the last week, Kryll has traded 112.4% higher against the US dollar. One Kryll coin can now be bought for $1.69 or 0.00002890 BTC on major exchanges. Kryll has a market cap of $59.77 million and approximately $21.11 million worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00049641 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005471 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $122.02 or 0.00208415 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.20 or 0.00099410 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Kryll

KRL is a coin. Its launch date was April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 coins and its circulating supply is 35,333,693 coins. Kryll’s official website is kryll.io . The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Kryll is medium.com/@kryll_io . Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Kryll platform allows users to create automated trading strategies for cryptocurrencies in exchange for KRL tokens for each automated function. Kryll (KRL) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used to pay fees in the platform. “

Buying and Selling Kryll

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kryll should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kryll using one of the exchanges listed above.

