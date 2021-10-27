Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Announces Earnings Results

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 30.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ LBAI traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.39. 2,804 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,256. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.43. The company has a market capitalization of $879.95 million, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.02. Lakeland Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.36 and a 52-week high of $19.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 47.79%.

In other news, Director Brian Gragnolati purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.63 per share, for a total transaction of $33,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,132.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Paul Ho-Sing-Loy acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 12,250 shares of company stock worth $201,723 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lakeland Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 77,431 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.35% of Lakeland Bancorp worth $3,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 59.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LBAI shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

