Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 810.67 ($10.59).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LRE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lancashire from GBX 613 ($8.01) to GBX 662 ($8.65) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Lancashire from GBX 915 ($11.95) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 725 ($9.47) target price on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Lancashire from GBX 871 ($11.38) to GBX 787 ($10.28) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

LRE stock traded up GBX 7 ($0.09) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 513.50 ($6.71). The stock had a trading volume of 612,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,153. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 615.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 638.13. Lancashire has a 1-year low of GBX 498 ($6.51) and a 1-year high of GBX 766 ($10.01). The firm has a market cap of £1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.95.

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

