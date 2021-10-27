Lancaster Colony (LANC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $385.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Lancaster Colony to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LANC opened at $175.01 on Wednesday. Lancaster Colony has a 52-week low of $162.53 and a 52-week high of $201.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 0.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lancaster Colony from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

