Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 772.50 ($10.09).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 755 ($9.86) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 825 ($10.78) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Land Securities Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 755 ($9.86) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

In other Land Securities Group news, insider Madeleine Cosgrave bought 5,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 708 ($9.25) per share, for a total transaction of £40,016.16 ($52,281.37).

Shares of LAND traded up GBX 2.40 ($0.03) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 688.20 ($8.99). The stock had a trading volume of 882,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725,670. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 707.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 706.80. Land Securities Group has a one year low of GBX 496.25 ($6.48) and a one year high of GBX 755.60 ($9.87). The firm has a market cap of £5.10 billion and a PE ratio of -3.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.75.

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

