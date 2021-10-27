Landstar System, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $9.60 Per Share (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Landstar System in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, October 24th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $9.60 per share for the year. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Landstar System’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.10 EPS.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 41.25%. Landstar System’s revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share.

LSTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Landstar System in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Landstar System from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Landstar System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.64.

LSTR stock opened at $174.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Landstar System has a 12 month low of $122.63 and a 12 month high of $182.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.90%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 27.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,566,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $563,606,000 after acquiring an additional 777,644 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 5.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,115,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $176,230,000 after acquiring an additional 59,156 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 55.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 702,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,976,000 after acquiring an additional 250,722 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 1.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 536,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,847,000 after acquiring an additional 5,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 11.3% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 528,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,582,000 after acquiring an additional 53,681 shares in the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

