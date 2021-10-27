Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.04 Per Share

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) – Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Laredo Petroleum in a report released on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler analyst H. Chang now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $2.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.89. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.67 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $8.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $7.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $7.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $7.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $30.34 EPS.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($1.13). The firm had revenue of $294.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.16 million. Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 67.47% and a negative return on equity of 499.97%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Siebert Williams Shank cut Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.60.

Laredo Petroleum stock opened at $85.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 4.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.26 and a 200-day moving average of $59.06. Laredo Petroleum has a 52 week low of $7.71 and a 52 week high of $99.26.

In other news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,228,797.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 432.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. 55.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

