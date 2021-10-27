Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Hits New 52-Week High at $52.76

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $52.76 and last traded at $52.24, with a volume of 595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.25.

A number of research firms have commented on LAZ. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.54.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $821.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.18 million. Lazard had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 57.66%. Lazard’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lazard Ltd will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.22%.

In related news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 90,000 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $4,095,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dominick Ragone sold 19,892 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total value of $945,665.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lazard by 6.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,676,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $437,878,000 after purchasing an additional 628,089 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Lazard by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,670,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $437,598,000 after purchasing an additional 931,553 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in Lazard by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,657,001 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $346,479,000 after purchasing an additional 708,047 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lazard by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,184,991 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $189,371,000 after purchasing an additional 308,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Lazard by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,205,534 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $99,801,000 after purchasing an additional 132,149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Company Profile (NYSE:LAZ)

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

