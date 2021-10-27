LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, LCNB National Bank and Dakin Insurance Agency, Inc., is engaged in the commercial banking and insurance agency businesses. Headquartered in Lebanon, Ohio, the Bank is a full service community bank offering a range of commercial and personal banking services. In addition, the company provides safe deposit boxes, night depositories, U.S. savings bonds, travelers’ checks, money orders, cashier’s checks, bank-by-mail, automated teller machines (ATMs), cash and transaction services, debit cards, wire transfers, electronic funds transfer, utility bill collections, notary public services, personal computer based cash management services, telephone banking, and Internet banking services for individuals and businesses. Further, LCNB, through its subsidiary, Dakin Insurance Agency, Inc., engages in insurance agency businesses. It involves in the sale and servicing of personal and commercial insurance products, and annuity products. “

Separately, Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of LCNB in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of LCNB stock opened at $17.41 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.40 and a 200 day moving average of $17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.93. LCNB has a 12 month low of $12.51 and a 12 month high of $19.99.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). LCNB had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 8.56%. Equities research analysts anticipate that LCNB will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LCNB news, EVP Michael Robert Miller sold 1,500 shares of LCNB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $25,545.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,829.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in LCNB by 3.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of LCNB by 15.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 3,488 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of LCNB by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 6,242 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LCNB by 5.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,164 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,397,000 after buying an additional 10,004 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in LCNB in the second quarter valued at about $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.18% of the company’s stock.

LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company, which offers commercial and personal banking services. It offers services such as checking rates, debit card resources, electronic banking, fraud and identity theft, education and awareness. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Lebanon, OH.

