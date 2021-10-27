Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cannell Capital LLC

Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 587,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,286 shares during the quarter. Lee Enterprises makes up 2.7% of Cannell Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Cannell Capital LLC owned approximately 9.98% of Lee Enterprises worth $16,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LEE. EVR Research LP bought a new position in shares of Lee Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $4,110,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Lee Enterprises by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 146,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,133,000 after buying an additional 22,492 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Lee Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $625,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Lee Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $446,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lee Enterprises by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 15,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LEE traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.62. The stock had a trading volume of 32 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,079. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.91. Lee Enterprises, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $7.67 and a 52 week high of $36.51.

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $196.49 million for the quarter. Lee Enterprises had a net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 44.96%.

Lee Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of local news, information, and advertising services. It also offers retail, classified, digital, national advertising, and niche publications. Its digital products include video, digital couponing, behavioral targeting, banner advertisements, and social networking.

