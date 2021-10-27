Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) PT Raised to GBX 335 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 335 ($4.38) in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Shore Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 315 ($4.12) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 254 ($3.32) to GBX 269 ($3.51) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 397 ($5.19) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 309.20 ($4.04).

LON LGEN opened at GBX 288.80 ($3.77) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £17.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.62. Legal & General Group has a 1-year low of GBX 177.20 ($2.32) and a 1-year high of GBX 299.20 ($3.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 517.63, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 276.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 274.85.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a GBX 5.18 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.46%.

In related news, insider Henrietta Baldock acquired 841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 273 ($3.57) per share, for a total transaction of £2,295.93 ($2,999.65). Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,531 shares of company stock valued at $687,433.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

