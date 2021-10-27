Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) PT Raised to GBX 335

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 335 ($4.38) in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 315 ($4.12) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Legal & General Group from GBX 254 ($3.32) to GBX 269 ($3.51) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 397 ($5.19) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 309.20 ($4.04).

LGEN stock opened at GBX 288.80 ($3.77) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £17.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.62. Legal & General Group has a twelve month low of GBX 177.20 ($2.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 299.20 ($3.91). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 276.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 274.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 517.63.

In other Legal & General Group news, insider Henrietta Baldock purchased 841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 273 ($3.57) per share, for a total transaction of £2,295.93 ($2,999.65). Insiders acquired a total of 2,531 shares of company stock valued at $687,433 in the last 90 days.

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

