Legal & General Group Plc Boosts Holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 38.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,431,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,425,000 after purchasing an additional 397,902 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 309,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,544,000 after acquiring an additional 44,329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Dicerna Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, insider Ling Zeng sold 1,334 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $28,640.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc D. Kozin acquired 3,000 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.66 per share, for a total transaction of $70,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.10.

Shares of DRNA opened at $21.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 0.99. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.06 and a fifty-two week high of $40.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.44.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($1.04). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 97.72% and a negative net margin of 72.28%. The business had revenue of $41.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.44 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.