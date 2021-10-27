Legal & General Group Plc Buys 2,016 Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 913,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,662,000 after acquiring an additional 68,195 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 5,499 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Birchview Capital LP bought a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000.

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, insider David Y. Liu sold 14,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $702,889.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTGX opened at $32.42 on Wednesday. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $50.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.96.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 299.39% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. Analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PTGX. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $29.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Protagonist Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.89.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

