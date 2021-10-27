Legal & General Group Plc Buys 3,238 Shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) by 83.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Quanterix were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quanterix by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,390,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,237,000 after purchasing an additional 476,336 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Quanterix by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,103,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,966,000 after acquiring an additional 817,697 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Quanterix by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 964,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,590,000 after acquiring an additional 138,771 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Quanterix by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 601,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,265,000 after acquiring an additional 87,159 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Quanterix by 1,030.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 512,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,955,000 after acquiring an additional 466,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $270,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $79,549.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,175,840 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Quanterix from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ QTRX opened at $50.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.13. Quanterix Co. has a one year low of $36.16 and a one year high of $92.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.34 and a beta of 1.52.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.01). Quanterix had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $25.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.59 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Quanterix Co. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

