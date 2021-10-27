Legal & General Group Plc Increases Stock Position in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Silk Road Medical were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SILK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 75.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after purchasing an additional 42,129 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 9.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 520,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,364,000 after purchasing an additional 43,624 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 44.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 136,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,612,000 after purchasing an additional 41,710 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 15.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 54,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382 shares during the period.

SILK has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Silk Road Medical stock opened at $60.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.98 and its 200-day moving average is $52.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a current ratio of 9.51. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 1 year low of $43.11 and a 1 year high of $75.80. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.68 and a beta of 1.51.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 53.85% and a negative return on equity of 45.52%. The company had revenue of $26.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total value of $613,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Ruedy sold 15,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $847,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,895,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,536 shares of company stock worth $4,772,442. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

