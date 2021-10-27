Legal & General Group Plc Invests $535,000 in COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS)

Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 83.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 13.6% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 19.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 13.8% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. 18.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMPS stock opened at $38.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.32. COMPASS Pathways plc has a 12-month low of $28.58 and a 12-month high of $61.69. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion and a PE ratio of -14.68.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.11). Equities analysts predict that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CMPS shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on COMPASS Pathways from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup started coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

