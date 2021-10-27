Legal & General Group Plc Lowers Stock Holdings in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its position in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.05% of ACCO Brands worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in ACCO Brands by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 368,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 31,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in ACCO Brands by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,034,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,731,000 after purchasing an additional 12,963 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in ACCO Brands by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new stake in ACCO Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in ACCO Brands by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 226,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised ACCO Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Noble Financial set a $8.40 target price on ACCO Brands in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ACCO Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.60.

ACCO opened at $8.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $853.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 2.20. ACCO Brands Co. has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $9.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $526.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.45 million. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.14%.

ACCO Brands Profile

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO).

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.