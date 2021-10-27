Legal & General Group Plc Raises Stake in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,340 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Enel Chile were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Enel Chile in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enel Chile in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Enel Chile in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Enel Chile in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in Enel Chile by 74.9% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 18,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 7,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ENIC opened at $2.37 on Wednesday. Enel Chile S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $4.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.90.

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $954.89 million for the quarter.

ENIC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Enel Chile in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Enel Chile in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.74 price target for the company.

Enel Chile SA engages in the development, operation, generation, and distribution of electricity. It operates through following segments: Generation, Transmission, and Distribution. The Generation segment supplies electricity to end customers using lines and substations that belong to transmission and distribution companies.

