Legend Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:LPSIF) Short Interest Update

Legend Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:LPSIF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a drop of 83.9% from the September 30th total of 41,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

OTCMKTS LPSIF remained flat at $$0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday. Legend Power Systems has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.39.

About Legend Power Systems

Legend Power Systems, Inc develops, manufactures and markets a device that saves electrical energy. It offers solutions to owners of commercial and industrial buildings through Conservation Voltage Reduction. The company was founded by Gerald A. Gill on May 31, 2001 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

