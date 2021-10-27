Lendingblock Price Up 25.4% This Week (LND)

Lendingblock (CURRENCY:LND) traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 27th. Lendingblock has a total market capitalization of $8.84 million and $2,458.00 worth of Lendingblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lendingblock coin can now be purchased for $0.0112 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Lendingblock has traded 25.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00050436 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $123.79 or 0.00210686 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004890 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.33 or 0.00099280 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Lendingblock

Lendingblock is a coin. Lendingblock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 788,480,777 coins. Lendingblock’s official Twitter account is @lendingblock and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lendingblock is /r/Lendingblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lendingblock’s official website is lendingblock.com . The official message board for Lendingblock is www.lendingblocklibrary.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendingblock is an Ethereum-based currency lending platform. Its focus is to match lenders and borrowers in a transparent and trustless way. LND is an ERC20 utility token that works as the payment method of fees and interest on loans. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lendingblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lendingblock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lendingblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

