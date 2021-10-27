Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Shares of Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) dropped 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.99 and last traded at $8.11. Approximately 3,948 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 103% from the average daily volume of 1,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.16.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.93.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.203 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th.

Lendlease Group is a property and infrastructure development company. It engages in designing, developing, constructing, funding, owning, co-investing or managing property and infrastructure assets. The firm operates through the following segments: Property, Construction, Investment Management, and Infrastructure Development.

