Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,963,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 456,043 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.43% of Liberty Global worth $215,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LBTYK. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 523.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,949,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,834,739 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 10,860,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500,396 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,973,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,103 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Liberty Global by 336.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,696,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Global by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,755,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,460,000 after acquiring an additional 966,932 shares during the last quarter. 55.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on LBTYK shares. TheStreet raised Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $29.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.56. Liberty Global plc has a 12-month low of $18.36 and a 12-month high of $30.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.27.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 79.83%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

