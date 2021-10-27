Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th.

Lifetime Brands has a payout ratio of 12.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Lifetime Brands to earn $1.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.17 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.7%.

LCUT opened at $17.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.76 million, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.37. Lifetime Brands has a 12 month low of $9.37 and a 12 month high of $19.93.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $186.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.65 million. Lifetime Brands had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 4.44%. Research analysts anticipate that Lifetime Brands will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Lifetime Brands news, Director Craig Phillips sold 8,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $168,244.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lifetime Brands stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) by 9,620.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,428 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Lifetime Brands were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on LCUT. TheStreet raised Lifetime Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Lifetime Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lifetime Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

About Lifetime Brands

Lifetime Brands, Inc provides kitchenware and tableware products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment includes the domestic operations of the Company’s business that design, market and distribute its products to retailers, distributors and directly to consumers through retail websites.

